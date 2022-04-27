2023 Election; Special prayer to hold in Mecca for Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 election, a special Tawaf is to be held on Thursday for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and top contender for the office of the president in 2023.

Tagged: “Special Tawaf for Asiwaju,” the session, to commence by 12 noon, would be conducted around Kaabah.

This is at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Participants are to wear the ihram attire and congregate at the King Abdulaziz Gate.

The Tawaf is expected to be attended by some Islamic scholars and political leaders from Nigeria, including the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who said the event was also to thank Allah for the former two-term Governor of Lagos State ahead of the presidential election.

According to Obasa, all those expected to partake in the Tawaf have the faith that Allah would ensure a peaceful electioneering and victory for Tinubu.

He said: “We have come to seek the favour of Allah and His blessings for Asiwaju in the coming election.

“We are not testing Allah’s will and power but soliciting for His blessings, support and anointing because Allah is sufficient for us.

“We are doing this in support of Asiwaju’s presidential ambition.

“Having consulted widely and across the country, we strongly believe that every other thing required for the success of the election and victory for Asiwaju are in the hand of Almighty Allah.”