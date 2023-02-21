2023: Election Petitions Tribunal panel constituted in Oyo

The Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal Panel has been constituted in Oyo State.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Ibrahim Sada, made this known in a statement issued Tuesday in Ibadan, the State capital.

Sada said that this was in accordance with Section 130 (3) (b) of Electoral Act, 2022.

He said that the two panels, with three judges each, had been constituted to handle the petitions arising from outcomes of elections in the state.

The tribunal secretary said that the first panel would handle only petitions from the governorship election, while the second panel is saddle with the responsibility of handling petitions from the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Sada said that the panel would be sitting at the Oyo State High Court, Iyaganku,.

He said that the tribunal registry would be opened for filing of petitions and further enquiries as from 8.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m everyday immediately after the announcement of election results.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 25, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly was slated for March 11, 2023.