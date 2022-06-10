2023: El-Rufai states position on Muslim-Muslim ticket for APC

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the likelihood of his party, All Progressives Congress, presenting all Muslim candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

The Kaduna State Governor made his views known on Friday on a Channel’s Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Since the emergence of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the APC, there have been news that the party may end up with a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the election.

That likelihood was further confirmed by Tinubu himself when he said that he had ceded the vice presidential ticket to the Governors elected on the platform of the party from the North.

Except the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, others are Muslims.

This position was further confirmed by the spokesman of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, in an interview with Daily Trust TV, when he said there was nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Reacting to this on Channels Television, El-Rufai also said there was nothing wrong with it.

He told the host of Politics Today: “I have no problem with that.

“Nigerians should deemphasise the issue of religion.

“Rather, competence should be the keyword.

“When I picked a fellow Muslim as my running mate in 2019, people said I’ll lose the election, but we won with a landslide.

“I have Christians as friends, but issue of religion should not be a factor in politics.

“If Bola Tinubu decides to go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, so be it.

“We’ll support him.”