2023: Ekiti Catholic Diocese urges electorate to shun vote buying

The Catholic Diocese of Ekiti has advised the people of the State to shun vote buying and other forms of inducement during the June 18 governorship election.

Director, Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI), Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Rev. Emmanuel Akingbade, stated this Sunday in Ado Ekiti during a road walk.

The road walk was organised by JDPI in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council and Ekiti Council of Elders.

Akingbade expressed regret that many people are no longer participating in elections and thus leaving it for some set of individuals, hence the need to sensitize residents for attitudinal change.

He said that the sensitization was also aimed at discouraging the electorate from accepting financial and material inducement from politicians during elections.

Akingbade said the time has come to change the narrative of vote buying in the state and to allow the electorate to vote there with conscience and for the right leaders.

He warned that vote buying and vote selling obstructed the democratic process and the consequences are always devastating.

Akingbade said therefore, it has become imperative to focus on anti-vote-buying efforts on the electorate to safeguard the future of our democracy.

“In every election, voter and civic education are necessary to ensure that all constituents both men and women alike understand their rights, their political system, the contests they are being asked to decide, and how and where to vote.

“For an election to be successful and democratic, voters must understand their rights and responsibilities, and must be sufficiently knowledgeable and well informed to cast ballots that are legally valid and to participate meaningfully in the voting process,” he said.

The JDPC director said that electorate must come out enmass to exercise their franchise because of the impact of the election on the State’s future.

“Stop allowing few voters to determine your future, because if you refuse to vote few electorate will do and to the detriment of all.

“When you refuse to perform your civic responsibility, the money bags will hijack the election and dictate the tune,” he said.

He lamented that the nation, right from the grassroots level, had not witnessed the desired growth because of the calibre of people voted into office.

Akingbade urged Ekiti residents, mostly the youths, to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He stressed that this has become imperative because the PVC is the major power to choose a better leader and to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Rev. Sister Agatha Fidelis, one of the coordinators, appealed to the electorate not to sell their PVC to any politicians or their agents, but rather ensure to vote the right people into elective positions.

While stressing that the PVC is their power and must be guided jealously, Fidelis urged eligible voters that were yet to register to do so.

“Be ready to make a bold statement with your PVC, don’t sell your birth rights or your future, your PVC is your ace card, guard it well.

“Your vote is your civic right and responsibility, you must exercise it. If you don’t vote, your vote won’t count, therefore, come out enmasse on June 18 to vote for the candidate of your choice,

“We are calling on all the electorate to vote based on their conscience and not to be manipulated by stipends from politicians.

“Don’t sell your vote, your vote is your right, it might make a difference. Do not trade the future with a pot of soup, a bowl of rice or stipends,” she warned.

She advised the youths to avoid being used as political thugs and any act capable of ruining their lives during the election.

The campaign was taken to most of the major markets in Ado Ekiti which includes, Ijigbo, Oja Oba, Okeyinmi, Okesa and Fajuyi area.