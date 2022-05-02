2023: Edo, Delta Muslim Leader, wants APC presidential aspirants to support Tinubu

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta, Dr. Khamis Olatunde-Badmus, has appealed to all the presidential aspirants in the southwest on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Olatunde-Badmus, who is also the CEO of Tuns Farms, made the appeal while speaking to journalists, on Monday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

He said that Tinubu, a former Senator and governor of Lagos State had contributed immensely to the growth of democracy and politics in southwest and in Nigeria in general.

He said, “What I am after is the unity of Nigeria.

“In a race where you have about eight of our children coming out for the post of president and there is only one vacant seat, is it not a way of dividing more than 13 million votes that we have in Yorubaland?

“Yoruba is a group that has a chance at the presidency, but we have to present a common and formidable front.

“What I am saying is that, only God knows who will be the next president of Nigeria, but Yoruba should not divide their votes, because if we divide our votes, it will not favour us.

“I am throwing my weight behind Bola Tinubu, because he came out first and approached me for support.

“Aside that, Tinubu has done so much for politicians in the southwest and all the political aspirants vying for the presidential ticket on the platform of APC from the zone are either Tinubu’s prodigy or product of his political ingenuity.

“I feel these aspirants should respect Tinubu’s contribution to the growth of democracy and the impact he had made in politics in the south/west and give him the deserved respect.

“I know politicians have egos and self-interest, but they should rally round Tinubu, considering the benefits they had derived from him politically.