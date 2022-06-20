2023: ‘Don’t stop service to constituents’, Obasa begs non-returning Lagos lawmakers

The Speaker, of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has urged lawmakers who lost the APC tickets during the party’s primaries to continue to discharge their legislative duties to constituents.

Obasa gave the charge at the resumption of the Lagos state assembly plenary Monday, after the APC primary election in the state.

NAN recalls that out of the 40-member-assembly, about 20 members failed to secure the APC ticket to re-contest for their seats in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Obasa advised members that failed to clinch the return tickets not to allow the loss to deter them from performing what they were elected for, until June 2023 when the tenure of the ninth assembly would expire.

The speaker said that though the party primary elections had come and gone, half of the 40 members were not satisfied with the outcome of the primaries in some constituencies.

“Though the election has come and gone, many of us are not satisfied with the outcome of the election but that is democracy for us.

“Some of us who were not lucky enough still have almost a year to serve our people, our constituencies, in this hallowed chamber.

“So our primary assignment now is for us to focus on our legislative duties and to ensure that we do our best and we will continue to do it,” he said.

Obasa noted that the incoming lawmakers might not be able to fill the gap of the lawmakers that could not return to the assembly for so long.

He said it was of great concern to him that almost half of the current members would not return, adding that it was not a good primary outing for the next (10th) assembly.

He, however, urged them to continue to discharge their legislative responsibilities, saying there was always another day for them to achieve another political ambition.