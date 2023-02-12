2023: Distraction by opposition parties means nothing to us – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State said “little distraction” by the opposition political parties did not mean anything to it.

The Director, PDP Support Groups and Coordination, Uchenna Igwesi, stated this during a march for the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu, Dr Peter Mbah.

The march was organised by different Mbah Support Groups in collaboration with the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council.

The march, which kicked off at the popular Okpara Square in Enugu, saw scores of Mbah’s supporters and party members march through Enugu Stadium and New Haven area of the state.

Igwesi said the rally was like a national rally, stressing that all the small political parties in the state were losing out because PDP had demonstrated capacity and stronghold.

“The little distraction coming from the opposition parties does not mean anything to us and and that is what we showed today,” he said.

Igwesi said he never knew Enugu State loved PDP and Mbah as they showed during the march.

He said, “During our movement, I discovered that PDP is in the blood and heart of Enugu people.”

“People were joining and shouting Biblical Hosanna and all we need to do is to formalise our processes,” he said.

The Coordinator further said, “Your excellency, these are members of our party structure, supporters of all the various support groups.

“They embarked on this journey because they loved you and that shows resilience and determination in making your ambition success.”

The Deputy Director, Enugu East Support Group and Coordination Committee of Enugu Campaign Council, Dr Emeka Nwatu, said Mbah had all it required to provide leadership in Enugu State.

He described the march as fantastic, saying they were not rented crowd.

According to him, they are people that are passionate to support Peter Mbah’s aspiration.

He added that PDP would win landslide in all the elections in the state.

Nwatu said the petition against Mbah by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) guber candidate in Enugu was frivolous, baseless and filed out of time.

“You need to have locus standi to file a suit, PDP primaries took place in May, 2022 and by law, you have 14 days to file whatever you want to file but they filed in September.

“Beside, he did not participate in primaries of PDP but was in another party,” he said.

Reacting, Mbah thanked and appreciated the convener for the march, describing the action as a demonstration that their tomorrow was actually here.

“What it means is that you are already with us in this journey of greatness, growth and development.

“I want to promise you that the tomorrow that you desire, we are not going to let you down.

“Now, we have a sight to finish the line as we already know that victory is ours,” Mbah said.