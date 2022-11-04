2023: Despite opposition, I still stand by Peter Obi — Ayo Adebanjo

The Acting Leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said that despite opposition, he still stands by his choice of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the 2023 elections.

The Eagle Online recalls that there has been issues surrounding the decision of Adabanjo to back Obi for the 2023 polls.

This was further exacerbated when the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited the Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Sunday.

Fasoranti said Afenifere was solidly behind Tinubu and not Obi.

A day later, he said in a television interview that Adebanjo was no longer the acting leader of Afenifere and that the group’s meeting will no longer hold in his home in Ogbo-Ijebu, Ogun State.

Rather, Fasoranti said the meeting will now be held in his own home in Akure, Ondo State.

But speaking on Thursday, Adebanjo restated his endorsement of Obi and urged the supporters of the LP candidate and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, to be steadfast in actualising the Obi-Datti cause.

Adebanjo, who spoke in Lagos at the public presentation of a book: “The Challenges of Good Governance and Leadership in Nigeria: The Peter Obi Factor,” said: “Peter Obi is a young man of tomorrow who will rule Nigeria for the good of the people and I am here today to support him in order to make his ambition to become president a reality.

“To make Peter Obi the president in the circumstance of Nigeria today, is not a tea party. It is not an easy job.

“Those who are there do not want to leave but we will push them out.

“I am not impressed by your clapping and dancing.

“I want your action.

“When I say this is not a tea party, it means we are fighting a battle where the oppressors want to remain.

“Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your belts.

“On the day of election, as eligible voters make sure you go to the polls.

“You don’t have money but power.

“So, on that day, show them that their money is useless.

“I am an embittered old man but I have found in Peter Obi a young man to cool me down for a better tomorrow.

“I want to appeal to young ones to take this job from now to February as a full-time job.

“Don’t let them say Obi has no structure, demonstrate to them that you are the human structure and push them out.

“They will try to put a crack.

“Today, they said the Labour Party chairman had resigned.

“Who told them that?

“They say Afenifere is divided.

“Who told them that?

“You can only make their money useless by your positive actions.

“Be conscious.

“See how you will stop vote-selling.

“The oppressed are those who bought a bag of rice for N8,000 in 2015 and now buying for N40,000.

“The oppressed are those whose children are out of school.

“You are not voting for Obi to be the president but to change your lives and that of your children.

“Take my message seriously.

“Let them know you want to change the system.

“Be incorruptible on that day.

“Make yourselves polling agents, man every polling booth ‘obi-diently.’

“Your future is in your hands, be obedient and compliant and your future is guaranteed.”

Obi, who was represented by Architect Clara Eromosele, the Secretary of Peter Obi Good Governance Advocates, noted that one major reason for the challenge of good governance in Nigeria is because Nigerians have refused to take responsibility to transform the nation.

He said: “The first thing I would say about the challenges of good governance in Nigeria is that Nigerians haven’t taken responsibility to transform Nigeria.

“We must vote for Peter Obi and get involved in the process to make him the president because now is the time to get our country back.”





