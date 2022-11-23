2023: Deliver your polling units for PDP, Atiku urges women

The Presidential Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians women to deliver their polling units for PDP in the 2023 general election.

Abubakar, at the inauguration of the party’s Women Presidential Campaign Council Wednesday in Abuja, said that with full support and participation of women in 2023 elections, victory is sure for PDP.

He challenged the party women to get the leaders needed for the country by giving en their 100 per cent support to the PDP.

“I remember during the Social Democratic Party (SDP) days, we used to have this type of elections that supporters or voters queued behind either the candidate or the photograph of the candidate.

“Any time I went to my ward and I stood and there was an election, the queue of the woman is always three times that of the men.

“So that’s why I believe that with you and your full support and participation, victory for PDP is assured.

“So, I like to call on Nigerian woman to really come out. Campaign, make sure you vote and make sure your votes are counted and protected,’’ Abubakar said.

“It is not a mere ceremony inaugurating this campaign council. I want to see a situation from day one after this inauguration, a meeting of the women campaign council.

“I want to see a strong representation from the women campaign council so that as the PDP has outlined, if you want to be relevant deliver your unit and I believe you can,’’ Abubakar said.

He said the main objective of setting up the women campaign council is to make sure of women active participation in the 2023 general election and leadership of the country.

“By your active participation, we will be able to identify the talents among you so that we can hunt those talents to help us build this country.’’

Abubakar tasked the women campaign council to come up with strong representation to canvass support for the PDP.

He also re-emphasised his commitment that as long as he remain in politics, he would promote the advancement of PDP.

The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, described PDP as a political party that gives special place to women, recognizing them as partners in progress.

Ayu said that apart from exempting women from paying for nomination forms for elective position, the party also met the affirmative action for women.

He added that PDP also went out of its way in its 16 years in government to ensure that women were reasonably represented in government.

Ayu said that Abubakar, when elected, would change Nigeria for the better and would promote the course of women in the country.

“When he (Atiku) was the vice president of this country, I knew exactly what he did in promoting women.

“Some of them he single handedly headhunted because of their capacity and brought them into government. Many have become recognized not only nationally but internationally.

“I believe that with the support you are giving the party, when he becomes president next year, not if, because we’ve crossed that line.

“When he becomes the president next year, he will do even more than 30 or 35 per cent.’’

The PDP National Women Leaders, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, pledged that the women would use their natural influence to mobilise support and vote for the PDP and Abubakar.

Effah-Attoe said that the Women campaign council would serve as the bedrock and biggest chunk of geometric mobilizers of Nigerian electorate to vote massively for Abubakar and all PDP candidates across elective positions.

“Let me reassure you that our unalloyed solidarity and commitment towards the success of our great party in the 2023 general elections are unwavering.

“The PDP women are ready, our strategies and approaches are top notch and clear cuts.

“We will campaign and mobilize from every home, family, pooling units, wards, local government, state and even the FCT to garner all the votes that will be needed to make our party coasts home to victory in a landslide manner. ‘’

The wife of the Presidential Candidate, Titi Abubakar, called for collective effort to elect Abubakar to address the challenges facing Nigeria.

“It is pertinent to note that serious issues bedevilled our nation, such as insecurity, the educational sector, the health sector, and infrastructure has continue to drive the citizens of this country to seek for a new leadership direction and political paths,’’ Abubakar said.

She said that the Atiku-Okowa ticket, when elected, would promote the welfare of women in the country.





