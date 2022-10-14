2023: Court voids Aisha Binani’s emergence as Adamawa APC governorship candidate

The Federal High Court in Yola, Adamawa State, has nullified the candidature of Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) as the governorship candidate of the opposition All Progressive Congress in the state.

The ruling followed suit with reference no: FHC/YL/CS/12/2022 filed by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. The Friday ruling held that Binani’s candidature was invalid and unlawful.

Justice Abdulaaziz Anka, in his ruling, a however refused the plea for a fresh primary, holding that the APC, by the court judgment, had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

Anka arrived at his judgment after resolving all the issues for consideration involving the outcome of the Adamawa APC governorship primary conducted on May 26, 2022.

He held that the primary was not compliant with the 2022 Electoral Act, the nation’s constitution and the party guidelines.

The judge held that the nomination of Sen. Aishatu Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, was in clear contravention of Section 85 of the Electoral Act because there was “manifest over voting.”