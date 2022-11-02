2023: Court upturns electoral victory of APC National Chair’s candidate in Nasarawa  

A Federal High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State in Lafia has nullified the primary election that produced Arc Shehu Tukur as the APC Senatorial candidate.

Tukur is the preferred choice of the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to take over his seat at the Senate.

Tukur polled 179 votes to defeat Barr Labaran Magaji with 114 votes.

Magaji approached the court to complain that 125 delegates from Keffi and Nasarawa LGAs were fake and should be nullified.

Consequently, he asked the court to declare him the winner based on genuine delegates who voted from Kokona, Karu and Toto LGAs.

Justices Nehizina Idumudia Afolabi, who presided over the case, held that after listening to all the arguments from the plaintiff and defendants, the court was convinced the delegates who participated in the process on June 4th from Keffi and Nasarawa were fake.



She nullified the entire process and ordered a fresh election within 14 days using the authentic delegates list.

Speaking after the judgement, counsel to Barr Labaran Magaji, Ghali Umar Ahmed, said: “My Lord has considered all issues raised, both by the plaintiff and the defendant and today has come up with a decision which I think is very fair to both parties.

But we will consider it and see if we are going upstairs” he said

He explained that his prayers was for the court to expunge the 125 fake delegates and declared the plaintiff winner of the primary election, adding that he will consult his client to know the next line of action.

Counsel to the defendant, Dr Adekilekun Mubarak said he will consult his client to decide whether to appeal the judgement or go for fresh elections as ordered by the court.





