2023: Court adjourns Udofia, Enang’s APC poll dispute suit till late January

Recall that a FHC sitting in Uyo had, on November 14, nullified the nomination of Udofia as the governorship candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

The judge, Agatha Okeke, in the suit instituted by Enang, a contestant in the poll, ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary within two weeks but barred Udofia from participating in the new primary.

But Udofia had filed an appeal marked: CS/C/370/2022 to challenge the FHC judgment.

The appellate court in Abuja, which heard the matter on Dec. 24, 2022, had reserved judgment in the matter.

However, when a suit filed by Udofia against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in which Enang was joined, came up before Justice Nwite on Tuesday, Enang had prayed the court to dismiss the suit for lack of diligent prosecution.

The ex-lawmaker also urged the court to commit Udofia to prison for allegations bordering on perjury.

Earlier, Kalu had asked for an adjournment to await the decision of the superior court and the judge adjourned for today (Wednesday) to deliver the ruling.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nwite, who read all the 10 reliefs granted by the Uyo court in Enang’s suit marked: FHC/UY/CS/114/22, said: “It is not in dispute that the reliefs sought in the instant suit is similar to the reliefs granted by my learner brother, Okeke A.A., which is subject to appeal and judgment so reserved.”

According to Nwite, the Uyo court made a declaration that the 1st defendant, Akanimo Asuquo Udofia, not being a member of APC as at 26th May, 2022, and having not fulfilled the requirements of Articles 9.5, 214(II) and 32(1)(I) of the constitution of APC is not qualified to contest the governorship primary election of APC in Akwa Ibom State.

After reading out all the reliefs, the judge stated that his court would be bound by the decision of the superior court.

“By virtue of stare decisis, this court is bound by decision of Court of the Appeal,” he said.

He said that since the Appeal Court judgment would be delivered on or before January 20, it was only wise to await the decision.

“It is also not in doubt that the instant suit has a life span above the Court of Appeal matter,” he said.