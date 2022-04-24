2023: Consensus was not forced on anyone – Saraki

As reactions trail the endorsement of two aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as consensus presidential candidates by the Northern Elders, one of them, former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, on Sunday disclosed that the decision was not forced on anybody, adding that “we all agreed to consult with the elders and accept their decisions.”

Saraki said at the Niger State PDP Secretariat in Minna where he met with the state delegates that after he becomes the President of Nigeria, banditry and kidnapping will become a thing of the past.

In his words, “the decision of the northern consensus candidates where myself and Bala Mohammed were selected was not forced on anybody. We all agreed to consult with the elders and then accepted their decisions.”

Saraki noted that “to contest and to accept the decision are individual choices which would be made by his co-contestants.

“We voluntarily went to our elders statesmen to seek their participation. They did not seek or ask that they should be involved in it, and neither were we forced into doing it. We decided on our own to go seek their involvement for a northern consensus candidate.

“For the decision, we appreciate our elder statesmen for their role in the process and their patriotism and desire for the unity of the country. To abide by the decision is an individual choice. Everyone has to make his own decision.

“With all humility, I have accepted the recommendations and recognised them and have decided to forge ahead.”

The former Kwara state Governor disclosed that the country needs desperate measures, especially in the area of insecurity and poverty.

Accordingly, he said, “after I become President, there will be no more banditry and kidnapping in this country. I assure you that I will do more as President. I will include more women in my cabinet and make sure that my cabinet has youths as Ministers of State.

“Nigeria needs a President that is bold, energetic and dynamic; a President that can bring people together. I am the kind of President Nigeria needs.”

The former Senate President appealed to the members of the PDP in Niger state to work towards ensuring that the north-central produces its first President, stressing that it is time for the North-Central to have a democratically elected President.

According to him, “2023 is the time of the North-Central. We will make history to have a democratically elected president from the zone. We can fix, rescue and rebuild the country.”

Earlier, Director-General, Bukola Saraki Campaign Organization, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, described Saraki as a bridge-builder, courageous, determined and a man that will change the country’s narrative.

Former Niger State Governor, Dr Mua’zu Babangida Aliyu said that Nigeria needs people who can sacrifice for the betterment of the country, adding that Saraki is among the few of those on ground.

He called on PDP to do the needful as the election process drew closer, describing Saraki as a dependable and bankable candidate.

“In Niger state, we need to articulate our positions and make our demands known. Saraki is a dependable person that we can rely on.”

The state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Berje, assured the aspirant of the support of the state, adding that the state PDP will modify its stand and make their choice known.