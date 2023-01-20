2023: Coalition endorses LP candidate for governorship race in Ebonyi by Arizona James

Twenty- two political parties under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance have endorsed the Labour Party candidate, Arc Edward Nkwegu, as their sole candidate in the forthcoming general elections in Ebonyi State.

The group performed the endorsement Thursday in an event held at Grand Arena, the campaign headquarters of Labour party in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The Coalition led by its National Leader, Dr Sam Eke, described Nkwegu as the most credible of all the Governorship aspirants in the state, insisting that the group would not support a misfit coming to power again in the State.

Eke said: “We need a competent, qualified and capable person to lead us from corruption to production.

“We need a person who can create jobs for our teeming and helpless unemployed youths.

“We need a person who can show evidence of performance in the past.

“We have found such a person in Arc Edward Nkwegu, the LP Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State.”

Eke described Nkwegu as honest, confident, prudent, competent and sincere, assuring that he was the only person that can transform Ebonyi State for the better.

Eke however warned Ebonyi people against further enslavement as a result of monetary inducements from political hawks who would later turture them politically, socially and economically as witnessed in the present.

The zonal Coordinator of the group, Chief Japheth Anyanwu, while describing the event as historic, said that Labour Party is a credible movement towards the liberation of Nigeria.

Anyanwu, while solicited support for Nkwegu and other credible candidates in the State, explained that the Coalition’s main objective was to promote good governance and add value to the lives of the people.

Responding, Arc Edward Nkwegu, said he was overwhelmed by the support given to him by the group.

He said Labour Party was populated by people who have vision and ideas that transcend religious and ethnic boundaries.

“We have audacious and courageous people. We have people who are committed to pulling down the structures of injustice, corruption and unemployment and enthrone good governance”.

He expressed appreciation to the people for the endorsement and pledged not to fail Ebonyi State when he becomes Governor.

The Coalition during the event, also inaugurated its Executive Committees members in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.