2023: Cleric urges CAN to give direction to Christians

The Vision Pioneer, Throne room Trust Ministry (TTM), Kafanchan, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, has tasked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the need to unite and give the Christendom direction in making the right choice of leaders during the 2023 general elections.

Kure made the call early Monday morning during a sermon to close the 18th International Prayer Conference at the TTM Sanctuary in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He said that it was important for the leadership of the Church to give direction to ensure that only righteous individuals emerged leaders at various levels of governance.

He prophesied that starting this November, Nigerians should begin to expect events that would turn around the country and position the man to rescue the country.

“Among all the leading contestants, God is yet to show me who will lead.

“But what I have seen and heard clearly is that by November, God will shake the land and position the man to be our Messiah,” Kure said

On calls for disintegration of the country by separatist groups, the cleric urged Nigerians to ignore such calls, because it would never end the agitation for secession by minority groups.

He tasked the people to recommit themselves in putting the judgment and word of God above their personal desire so as to serve as example to others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Prayer Conference, which lasted 10 days, drew pilgrims from the United Kingdom, United States, Zambia, Cameroon and South Africa, among others.

During the conference, prayers were offered for the country, the afflicted and the sick, for God to restore them to their destined status to yield fruits.