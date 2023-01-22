2023: Cleric admonishes Christians on right attitude

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, a cleric, Pastor Olusegun Elijah, has admonished Christians on right attitude and decision making.

Elijah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin Sunday that it was important for Christians, as well as good citizens of Nigeria to have the right attitude towards the coming elections.

According to him, a man’s future can be predicted by the decisions he makes, while his attitude can determine the height or level of his achievements.

Elijah said that some of the decisions a Christian must make included serving God passionately with love.

“If you decide to serve God with love and zeal in your heart, you will not have time for political thuggery or vandalism, because you are sold out to God, no evil will dwell in your heart.

“Christians and all Nigerians at large, including our politicians, must make a decision to forgive before and after the elections.

“Absolute forgiveness comes from God. We should learn to move on and love others unconditionally, that is what the Bible teaches us.

“We should all decide to live in righteousness so that our nation can prosper and be blessed,” he said.

Besides, the cleric charged Nigerians on praying for the peace, security and stability of the nation, saying our attitude towards the challenges the nation faced determined how it will be surmounted.

