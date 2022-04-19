2023: Christians will determine next Abia governor – CAN Chairman

The Abia State’s Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Daniel Agomuoh, has decalred Christians will play a major role in determining the next State’s governor in 2023.

Agomuoh, who is an apostle in Cherubim and Seraphin, made the declaration Tuesday, while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the state’s capital on the outcome of a meeting of the Church Leaders Association held in the state.

He said the body has resolved to mobilise its teeming members to go for their permanent voter cards (PVCs) so as to be able to cast their votes for a pure Christian candidate that would be acceptable to the people.

He said that the association was poised to work towards the emergence of a governor that would recognise other Christian denominations aside from his own.

“The Christian leaders have woken up and have started meeting to examine the political situation in our dear state,” he said.

The cleric in the communique issued at the end of the meeting, indicated that the leaders resolved to advise and mobilise all the Christians to register and obtain their PVCs.

He said it was expected of every good Christian to be a responsible citizen by exercising their franchise.

“If you want to change a government, you can only do so if you have your PVC to vote for your choice candidate,” he said.

The cleric further restated that Christians had the population to determine where the pendulum would swing to in 2023, especially in deciding Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s successor.

According to him, Christians make up more than 98 per cent of the Abia population.

“So, if we are able to mobilise about 60 per cent of our population to vote for a particular candidate, that will be enough to decide who becomes the next governor.

“In every church, the ministers will announce to the congregation where we are going.

“It is time for Abia Christians to rise and take their political destiny in their hands,” he further said.

Agomuoh also said that the group urged all the political parties in the state to present only candidates with proven records of competence and integrity for the governorship.

He said that the church leaders appealed to politicians not to heat up the polity ahead of the general elections.

He said that they were not working with any political party nor sponsoring any aspirant but trying to ensure that a good Christian becomes the next governor.

“This is God’s own state and must be governed by a God-fearing person.

“We want a governor that will pay salaries and pensions as and when due, build roads and other infrastructure and fulfill his campaign promises,” he said.

The clergyman also said that the church would oppose the foisting of an “anointed candidate” as governor on the state.

According to him, this is why the church leaders have come together to oppose imposition of any governorship candidate on us.

“If the anointed candidate is somebody with a track record of integrity, credibility and competence, we will accept him but if not, we will reject him.

“One person cannot anoint anybody of his choice and impose him on the generality of Abia people,” he said.

Agomuoh said that the group was confident that the new Electoral Act would bring sanity in the electoral process and ensure that votes count during the general elections.

“We will no longer vote for parties, we will vote for individuals with credible records,” he vowed.