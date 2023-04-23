2023 Census: Rivers LG Chair inaugurates Publicity Committee 

The Chairman, Ahoada West Local Government Council in Rivers, Hope Ikiriko has inaugurated a 13-member Publicity Committee ahead of the 2023 Population and Housing census in Nigeria.

Ikiriko made this known in a statement he issued Saturday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to the statement, the inauguration was done on April 18 at the LGA secretariat in Akinima.

Ikiriko, who commended the National Population Census (NPC) for its efforts on the forthcoming exercise promised to set up security and logistics committees to make the exercise to be successful.

He also stated that apart from the inauguration of members of the committee, council had sensitised the people to give the Commission the necessary support for the census.

Ikiriko assured that the committee would continue to give NPC maximum cooperation during the exercise slated for May 3 and May 7 in the area.

The statement added that Glory Nwineh, the State Director of NPC in Rivers, had in her response, said publicity for the exercise would achieve a successful headcount across the nation.

Nwineh noted hat the target of the 2023 census was to produce accurate, reliable, and acceptable data as the commission would employ the use of technology.

She commended the Council Chairman for his supportive role, especially in areas of accommodation and welfare.

Also, Young Ayotamuno, the State Coordinator of National Orientation Agency (NOA), restated the commitment of the commission to get it right with the best technology deployed for the 2023 Census.

Similarly, Elijah Harry, the Secretary of the Committee, on behalf of its members, assured that the committee would adhere to the terms of reference of the Commission.

Harry, who is also the Comptroller of National Population Commission, Ahoada West, said that the committee would especially adhere to public enlightenment and education.

Furthermore, Moore Ubou, the representative of the Traditional Rulers Council, pledged the support and mobilisation of the traditional rulers, chiefs and their subjects ahead of the 2023 Census.

Ukame Ajie commended the Council Chairman for his support and further x-rayed other factors that would enhance a hitch-free exercise.

The committee members included Ikiriko, Madu Madueke, ThankGod Agininu, Moore Ubuo and Newman Egbuleka.

Others are Alice Abel, Ifeanyi Madu, Egbo Brown, Chisa Ordu, Igonike Boniface and Ibe Omimi.

