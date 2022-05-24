2023 census: NPC seeks army support

The Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra, has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army to conduct the pre-census exercise and the main census in 2023.

Isa-Kwarra made the call when he led the management team of the commission on a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that NPC required the collaboration of the Nigerian army to carry out its assignment considering the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The NPC boss said the Nigerian army had continued to play an important role in providing security for its officers on the field, bearing in mind the volatile nature of some parts of the country.

“We are here to solicit your continued support as we continue to carry out other sensor exercises that will lead to the national census in April 2023.

“We want to also engage with you to make sure that we deliver to Nigerians an accurate and generally acceptable census come 2023.

“Our job entails a lot of fieldwork and because of the current security challenge, we cannot go anywhere without the support of your men,” he said.

Isa-Kwarra said the delineation exercise had been completed in 774 local government areas remaining Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State and Abadem in Borno because of security challenges.

He also called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruka Yahaya to direct commanders of the various formations to grant access to census officials to count army structures during the census.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Yahaya, pledged to ensure adequate support for the commission in carrying out its assignments, adding that the army had always supported all government agencies towards national objectives.

He said that both the army and NPC were partners in progress in pursuing national agenda, especially the responsibilities for the population census.

Yahaya said that population census remained an important ingredient in national development, saying the data generated from the census would also be useful in the efforts to ensure national security.

“Be rest assured that the Nigerian army will continue to support you any time because this is a national call. So, anytime you come calling we are ready to provide security and support for your job,” he said.