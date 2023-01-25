2023 Census: MURIC rejects dates announced by NPC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rejected the date announced by the National Population Commission (NPC) to commence the incoming national census.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra,

has announced March 29 to April 2 as the dates for the 2023 census.

MURIC expresses its displeasure in a press release with the title: “Census Better After Ramadan” and signed by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads in part:“Our attention has been drawn to the date fixed for the 2023 census bythe National Census Commission. 29th March to 2nd April 2023 may not begood dates for the exercise because those dates fall within the firstand second weeks of Ramadan

“Although nothing in our religion says working during the month of

Ramadan is prohibited and millions of Muslims do their daily works

during the month of Ramadan, the rigorous spiritual exercise in Ramadan

cannot be easily combined with the hazards of census for both the

citizens who are to be counted and the enumerators too.

“Experience has shown that the ad hoc workers of the census exercise

are usually taken into villages. The work consumes time and energy. It

entails training of enumerators, supervisors and other facilitators on

how to fill forms for households and field work.

“Census ad hoc workers move from house to house and come back in the

night to fill certain forms. They continue doing this for five

consecutive days. It is obvious that Muslims among the ad hoc staff who

are fasting will certainly suffer hardship if the exercise is held in

Ramadan. Muslims who are fasting are most active from morning till noon

after which the law of diminishing returns takes over. _

“Census enumerators go to the field in the morning. They move from

house to house and compile data in the night. Each worker must cover the

area assigned to him or her on a daily basis. More often than not, many

of them spend up to five days in the villages without sighting

civilization throughout.

“But what really makes combination of census exercise and Ramadan

fasting unwise and illogical is the odd times _sahuur _(early morning

food) and _futuur _(meal taken to break the fast) must be taken

mandatorily. _Sahuur_ is between 4 and 5 am while _futuur_ is between

6.45 and 7 pm.

“Muslims who are fasting will definitely experience untold hardship

concerning what to eat and how to break their fast if census is held

during Ramadan. They will be forced to take _sahuur_ in strange

environments with the attendant difficulties. Worse still, many of them

may not find anything to eat at such times.

_“Census work is rigorous, hectic, tedious and tortuous. The logistics

of both exercises contradict each other. It must also be noted that

census work necessitates courtesy and cordiality between households and

enumerators. Hunger, fatigue and dehydration may not allow those who are

fasting to manifest patience and observe necessary decorum when

attending to enumerators. This may affect the succecc of the exercise.

It is therefore better after Ramadan. _

“MURIC wants stakeholders to accept the fact that Nigeria is not a

secular state where the opinions of religious groups are

inconsequential. It is a multi-religious nation. We must stop planning

projects without any input from all interested parties. Wide

consultation is necessary when planning events.

“For instance, any attempt to conduct census during Easter is

ill-advised in the same way that any plan for census in Ramadan is an

exercise in futility. The earlier we face reality the better.”

#PostponeCensusInRamadan #RespectMuslimsRights