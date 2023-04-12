2023 Census: FG postpones training for NPC ad-hoc staff  

The Federal Government has indefinitely postponed training for the National Population Commission (NPC) enumerators and supervisors.

The NPC enumerators and supervisors’ training ahead of the 2023 national census was initially slated for Thursday, April 13 before the postponement.

Chairman of the Census Committee, Ipalibo Harry, announced this in Abuja Wednesday while reacting to the development.

Harry assured that the postponement would not affect the conduct of the population and housing census scheduled to hold from May 3 to 7.

He explained that the NPC was ready to conduct a credible census, adding that they had already concluded the training of quality data managers and others.

However, the census committee Chairman said a new date for training the enumerators and supervisors would be communicated as soon as possible.