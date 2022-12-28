2023: Candidate suspends campaign over death of fun seekers

Senator Bassey Otu, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Cross River State, has announced suspension of all his political activities forthwith.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the candidate on Wednesday in Calabar, the state capital.

Otu said that he was suspending the activities to mourn with the families of fun seekers who died in a car accident during the bikers carnival on Tuesday in Calabar.

He said: “The news of the unfortunate and tragic death of some residents in Cross River who left their homes to watch the bikers parade came to me as a rude shock.

“I deeply commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in that tragic but avoidable incident and pray that the good Lord comfort them.

“I totally condemn this unfortunate and avoidable death of innocent citizens of our dear state.

“I join the government and other well-meaning residents in Cross River in calling for a thorough investigation into the matter with the aim of ensuring that those found culpable are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“To honour the dead, I have decided to suspend all my political activities till further notice to mourn with the families of the injured and those who lost their lives.”

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Cross River State, Maikano Hassan, confirmed seven persons dead and 29 injured in the incident that occurred during the bikers carnival.

Hassan confirmed the number of casualty to the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

He listed the number of injured to include 21 male adults, three women, two male children and three female children.





