2023: CAN cautions against same religion ticket

The Christian Association of Nigeria has advised political parties against heating up the polity with either Christian/Christian or Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in the 2023 general election.

Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, stated this.

Pastor Oladeji in a statement in Abuja on Friday, quoted Ayokunle as having said this during an interactive session with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

He urged politicians not to heat up the polity in any way.

He also advised against utterances capable of causing crisis in the nation.

Ayokunle said: There is already tension in the land because of insecurity.

“We equally want to advise that on presidency, a balance of religious practitioners be considered.

“We don’t want Christian/Christian ticket nor Muslim/Muslim ticket.”

The CAN president, who, however, commended the Federal Government on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and warned against forcing the people to take the vaccine.

Ayokunle said: “We appreciate the Federal Government, especially the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for the way this stubborn virus has been managed.

“We want to urge the government to continue to encourage Nigerians to take the vaccine but never to force or coerce people into doing so.”

The clergyman appealed to the Federal Government to create enabling environment to cushion economic hardship on the people.

He added: “We appreciate the efforts of legislative assemblies in calling the attention of the executive to inflation, more efforts are required to nip these things in the bud.

“Enabling environment should be created for investments and incentives or tax exceptions given to local manufacturers on some goods.”

In his response, Omo-Agege thanked the cleric and called for more of such interaction, with a view to bridging the gap between the National Assembly and the christian body.

He also appreciated the support of the association in the effort of the government to promote peace and unity and in its war against the pandemic.

The Deputy Senate President urged the church leadership to encourage people to take the vaccine to reduce the menace of government “should not force it on them”.

The delegation included CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, and the North Central Chairman, who is also the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Adelani Akanji.