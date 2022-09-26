2023 Campaigns: IGP urges media prioritize security, unity

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has urged the media to embrace responsible reportage that would place great premium on the security and unity of the country, as political campaigns begins Wednesday.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Federal Operation, Bala Ciroma, the IGP, made the call at a sensitisation forum on political broadcasting with the theme,” Towards a Fair and Responsible Broadcast Coverage of the 2023 General Elections: A Multi Stakeholders Dialogue”, held in Abuja.

He said actors in the broadcast sector must understand and appreciate the sensitive stake of the broadcast media, especially in moulding, shaping and influencing public opinion.

”As our dear nation inches toward the 2023 general elections, it is pertinent for us to heed the clarion call, and remind ourselves that we are all duty bound to ensure the success of the forthcoming election.

”In the light of the foregoing, the salient message is that national interest should supersede every other interest.

”It is therefore incumbent on members of this forum to embrace responsible reportage that will place great premium on the security and unity of the country.”

The IGP disclosed that the police was working assiduously to ensure the success of the entire process of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

”While highlighting the critical role of the broadcast media to national security, it is germane to bring to fore the ongoing effort of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring the success of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

”Mindful of the various stages in the electioneering process, that is the pre-election, election and post-election phases, the Police is working assiduously to ensure the success of the entire process.

”These include well structured training of police officers and men on election security management, inter-agency collaboration among others.”

Usman commended the NBC for the proactive stride, which was in conformity with its mandate as a regulatory body for the broadcast sector.

The Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the commission was actively engaging the issue of pre-election campaign funding through financial and designated non-financial institutions as captured under the Money Laundering Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.

Represented by the Commission’s, Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Bawa urged political stakeholders to be wary; closely scrutinize all business relationships before and after the elections so as not to run foul of the provisions of the act.

”Therefore, the challenge for us all in this election cycle, is how to each do our bit to keep out, identify and sanction under the law, those who are bent on using money and other means of corruption and compromise to illegally manipulate the electoral process and predetermine election outcomes.

”And also using the instrument of other extant laws to take action on Election Day itself. I am glad to report that we made substantial movement forward in dealing with this malaise in the two localised elections that have happened on my watch.

”And would do even more in regard to the upcoming 2023 general elections. Along this line, let me introduce to you, the EFCC’s Eagle Eye for further introduction to your over two hundred million viewers and listeners majority of who are also the voters targeted by unscrupulous political players.

”The Eagle Eye App, downloaded on App Store and Google Play Store, is a cutting edge investigative tool developed entirely by the EFCC to aid the generation of among others, actionable anti-money laundering intelligence.

”It has been instrumental to some highly consequential investigation and recoveries made by the Commission since its launch just over a year ago, in July 2021″ Bawa affirmed.