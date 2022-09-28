2023 Campaigns: Atiku pledges to restore unity through social justice, equity  

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has pledged that its administration will restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice, mutual collaboration and consensus among diverse peoples.

Atiku announced this Wednesday at the International Conference Centre (ICC), FCT Abuja while speaking at the inauguration of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council PCC.



Speaking on the five-point plan, Atiku disclosed that his government is determined to build a strong and effective democratic government where the safety and security of our people and their property is our primary and singularly most important responsibility.



He listed further, promising that his administration aimed “To establish a strong, resilient, inclusive and prosperous economy that generates opportunity, jobs and wealth while lifting the poor out of poverty.



“To encourage the adoption of a true federal system that provides where all the federating units are equal, and has a fair and representative federal government that secures our borders, defends our people and ensures national unity, whilst allowing the federating units to develop and grow in line priorities which they have set on their own.



“To redevelop, invest in, and strengthen our education system in order to provide its recipients with the education and skills needed to compete in the new global order driven by innovation, science, and technology, as well as to live healthy, productive, and meaningful lives”.



To undertake these tasks, Atiku stated “members of our party, the PDP, have, graciously, granted me the ticket to lead the party in next year’s presidential elections, with the singular mandate to come and lead the efforts to cure these ills.



He specified “task that we are gathered here today to undertake? It is beyond merely coming together to inaugurate a Presidential Campaign Council. No! Our task today is to come together to rescue and rebuild our beloved country, Nigeria. That is the end goal. It is existential to us as a nation, and it is a task that history beckons upon us all to grasp with both hands and undertake with vigour and zeal.



“But, to rescue and rebuild our country, we must first take over the mantle of leadership from the party that driven us into this mess. To do this, we must all be united in purpose and come together to fight and win all the elections slated for next year.



“Every single person who loves this country, as I do, is needed for the arduous tasks that face us ahead as a nation, and this includes every member of the PDP. And it is my fervent hope and prayer that every man and woman of goodwill will join hands with us to help rescue, rebuild and reposition our beloved country, Nigeria” Atiku charged.



Atiku charged that it is in the light of “all I have set out above that I want you to view today’s inauguration.



“The tasks ahead may appear daunting; they may seem a load too heavy to bear. But, for the sake of our country, for the sake of our children, and for the sake of generations yet unborn, we must not, even for one minute, shirk in the responsibilities that we have been entrusted with to come together to rebuild this beloved country of ours.



“I wish to congratulate all the men and women nominated to serve in the Presidential Campaign Council. You have been selected from among the millions of our party members to join this esteemed council because of your past contributions to the party.



“Naturally, not all members of our party can be in the Presidential Campaign Council. But every single member of the PDP is an important member of the party and each one of you is still entrusted with the responsibility of leading our party to victory in next year’s elections. Those of you who have not found yourselves in the Presidential Campaign Council are just as important as those who have, and we do not take your contributions for granted”.

The former VP welcomed all PCC members, urging them to join him to lead the efforts to win next year’s general elections and help rebuild the country. Together, as one, we can get this job done.