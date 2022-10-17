2023: Campaign group will resolve Badagry APC intra-party crisis – Lawmaker

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly , Badagry Constituency 1 Ibrahim Layode, said the newly formed Independent Campaign Group (ICG) will resolve the All Progressives Congress (APC)intra-party crisis in the constituency.

Layode, who is also the Director- General of IÇG, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Badagry.

The lawmaker said that all was now set to ensure victory for APC candidates, come 2023.

According to him, the core vision of the ICG is to complement the efforts of the party at achieving victory.

“The group is to support and exhibit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate ,as someone who has been promoting and raising human capital, both locally and nationally, and also to rally support for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

“The group will be campaigning as an independent body for APC.

“It will resolve all issues in APC in Badagry.

“The ICG will ensure massive mobilisation for the party and penetrate all sectors to actively involve technocrats, market men, women, entrepreneurs, Christian and Islamic clerics and others,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he would use his wealth of political experience in Badagry to ensure that Tinubu and all other APC candidates emerge victorious with massive votes,come 2023.

He said the group would achieve this by mobilising supporters and voters for Tinubu,Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates.

The lawmaker said he appreciated the efforts and support of notable APC chieftains and like minds in Badagry, towards the establishment of ABAT-BOS ICG.

He said that the 11 electoral wards would be provided with branded operational vehicles for mobility, while two other vehicles would be at the secretariat of the group in Badagry.

The ICG Director-General assured that Badagry Division would deliver votes for the party, adding that since the formation of APC, the party had never lost the constituency to any other political party.

According to him, ABAT-BOS Independent Campaign Group office ,is strategically located at Noble Plaza, along Joseph Dosu way, opposite First Bank, Badagry,to achieve its goals.

Layode said that the group would soon be inaugurated.

