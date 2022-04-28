2023: Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim declares for Senate

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, a business mogul, has formally declared his intention to run for Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of the APC.

Ibrahim made the declaration on Thursday in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state after meeting with leaders and chieftains of the APC in Igbotako Ward 1 and 2 .

Ibrahim, also a legal practitioner, appreciated the APC leaders for believing in him, saying that the meeting was to get prepared for the party’s primary election scheduled for May.

The billionaire noted that there was the need for him to keep the leaders abreast of his political interest.

“I made the decision after due consultations with family members, APC stakeholders and chieftains of Igbotako Ward 1 and Ward 2.

“There is the need for a representative who has capacity to make life-changing impacts in the senatorial district.

“People will benefit more from the largesse in the district when I become a senator, because I have a large heart to bring positive transformation to the senatorial district,” Ibrahim said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) who hails from Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo is the current senator representing Ondo South at the National Assembly.

NAN also reports that Ondo South consists of six Local Government Areas: Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Odogbo and Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo.