2023: Buhari’s aide, Ita Enang resigns to join governorship race

The Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has resigned his appointment to join the Akwa Ibom governorship race.

In his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Edet Ekpenyong, Enang, thanked the President ‘’for the opportunities to serve which I, and my family shall forever treasure”.

The letter reads in part: “And the time has come. I intend to contest for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of our party, The APC for which I now seek nomination, having purchased and submitted the Nomination and Expression of interest form.

‘’I hereby formally tender my resignation from office, to pursue Gubernatorial electoral cause.

“I in August 2015, upon your Inauguration, Your Excellency graciously appointed me as the Senior Special Assistant to The President on National Assembly matters – Senate & Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly.

“I served in this capacity managing what turned out to be the toughest Executive – Legislative Liaison assignment in the Nation’s democratic History.

‘’I served beyond your first term into your second term, working with the Party Leadership to elect the current Senate presiding officers in accordance with the desire of the Party, managing the screening and clearance of your second term ministers among others, which has given your second term administration greater stability and peace with the Legislature.

‘’You graciously re-appointed me as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs in August 2019, serving till date”.