2023 Budget: Niger earmarks N38bn for education, healthcare, social services

The Niger State Government has earmarked N38 billion in the 2023 budget for education, healthcare and social services.

Malam Zakari Abubakar, Commissioner/Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, made this known while addressing a news conference on the 2023 proposed budget estimate breakdown in Minna Friday.

He said that N16.5 billion was allocated to the educational sector in the 2023 budget.

Abubakar said more than N628 million was allocated for rehabilitation of Technical and Vocational Colleges, N666.6 million for rehabilitation of Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School and N443.3 million for Whole School Development Approach.

He added that N548.2 million was allocated for rehabilitation of 35 school structures damaged by the storm, N180 million for bursary allowance to students and N9.5 billion for intervention in primary education.

He said N15.8 billion was allocated to health sub-sector to execute some key projects and programmes such as renovation and furnishing of general hospitals Agaie, Minna, Mokwa, Bida, Kontagora, Suleja and Tungamagajiya at the tune of N6.4 billion.

He added that N5.5 billion was earmarked for renovation of 10 primary healthcare facilities and other activities across the state as well as N200 million for provision of equipment at IBB Specialist Hospital.

The Commissioner said N383.8 million was earmarked for completion of the sport centre adjacent Bahago Secondary School, rehabilitation of Bako Kontagora Stadium and cons of open court basket and volleyball at M.I Wushishi.

He added that the sum of N478.9 million was allocated to strengthen the state internal security such as the purchase of security gadgets for vigilante corps, installation of CCTV surveillance system around Minna, mitigation and response across 25 local government areas.

Recall that Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, had on November 1, presented the 2023 budget estimate proposal of N238 billion “Budget of Consolidation and Transition” to the state house of assembly for approval.

NAN reports that the 2023 budget proposal of N238.9 billion was higher than the 2022 budget of N225.1 billion by 2.96 per cent with the Economic Sector having the major percentage of capital expenditure of N99.3 billion representing 67.21 per cent of the total capital expenditure.

