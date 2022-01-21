2023: Big Brother Naija star under fire for sharing Tinubu summit participant’s photo

Big Brother Naija star, Leo Dasilva has been accused of being a sell out after he shared a photo of his invite as a panelist in Bola Tinubu Youth summit.

Some social media activists accused that the reality show star had allegedly shared a photo of an invite which showed he is a panelist at the event on Whatsapp.

Meanwhile, Twitter users who re-shared the photo noted that he only shared it on Whatsapp and not on Twitter where he is quite active.

Here are some the reactions:

@chiefAmeboESQ, “Las Las na where everybody fit chop dem dey”.

@Ozy Bekee, “Reality is different from social media,

“Alot of youths cancelling Tinubu here are already part of his campaign team.

“This is just the beginning.”

@_E_vonn wrote, “2023 will shock you people, you would realise. You’d realize that our leaders are an exact representation of what the average Nigerian is. Selfish and wicked.”

@AkinMarlin said, “Everybody indeed has a price.”

@Ola_jumy, “Lool. Wow! After all the end SARS talk.”

@FabBellz, Lool, he didn’t post it on Twitter