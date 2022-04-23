2023: Bello’s Hope mantra, commitment to Nigerians — Nwaokobia

The National Coordinator of “Got Your Back Nigeria,” Professor Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, for the presidential aspiration of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Bello’a Hope 2023 mantra was not just another political promise, but a commitment to a new deal for Nigerians.

Professor Nwaokobia said this during a seminar for Political and Crime Reporters and Editors, held in Abuja recently.

The Professor, speaking at the seminar, said: “Hope 2023, like Hope 1993, is about the abolition of poverty.

“We shall create jobs through robust engagement with the private sector.

“And shall make human capital development a matter of primacy.

“The GYB Hope 2023 mantra is not just another political promise, but a commitment to a new deal for the masses of our people.

“In Hope 2023, Nigeria is first, and in Hope 2023, is a new and a boisterous deal for all Nigerians indiscriminately of region or religion.”

Nwaokobia likened Bello’s campaign movement and mantra to that of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

According to him: “MKO’s political aspiration was a movement, which shook all known socio-political foundations in Nigerian history.”

Describing the movement as a watershed, Nwaokobia said: “It was captioned HOPE ’93.

“It was a movement and a moment.

“It had MKO as the visioner, the driver, and the candidate.

“It was a Muslim/Muslim ticket with Babagana Kingibe as running mate, indiscriminate of creed or clan.

“And they won the election that was highly judged the freest and the fairest in the annals of our nation.

“Today, that HOPE resonates in the person of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB), the resurgence of the HOPE mantra is instructive in so many ways.

“In 1993 it was about farewell to hunger and poverty, unfortunately, 30 years later, the issues remain.

“Sadly, it is still about hunger, poverty, job creation, infrastructural development, security, energy and power, resource control, devolution of power, true fiscal federalism, and the diversification of our economy.

“A score year and 10 after, Nigerians crave the rebirth of HOPE, and that is why we are here today.

“The Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation is committed to making real the promises of democracy, which must translate simply into a better life for the masses of our people.

“HOPE 2023 holds great promise for a nation in dire need of new values and tendencies in governance.

“It is about politics and business unusualness, youth inclusiveness and gender parity, improved national security, and brotherhood.

“Hope 2023 is about improved infrastructure, healthcare, job creation, and improved energy.

“It is about the overhaul and the rework of our educational sector and the curriculum.

“The creation of the enabling environment for a 21st-century compliant Agricultural sector and it’s also about a ballot-based people’s revolution for the good of our nation, Nigeria.”