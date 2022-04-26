2023: Bello pays N100m nomination fee, picks APC forms Wednesday

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday paid N100 million for the purchase of the forms to contest the 2023 Presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The payment, according to the Director (Media and Publicity), Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Yemi Kolapo, had made him the first to officially seal his aspiration to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

With the payment, Kolapo said the governor would on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, pick his expression of interest and nomination forms.

She recalled that thousands of Nigerians from all walks of life had stormed the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, to witness the official acceptance of Governor Bello to vie for the 2023 Presidency.

The venue of the declaration was filled to the brim while an almost equal crowd was seen outside the venue, with many support groups clad in different distinct attires, chanting solidarity songs.

Kolapo said, “With the payment for the forms, Governor Bello’s teeming supporters should rest assured that he will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race. We are highly encouraged by the number of APC Governors, leaders, and stakeholders who have demonstrated their strong support for the candidacy of our Principal.

“We reiterate that he is not known for betrayal. He is always very loyal to his own and his priorities have always been Nigeria, Nigeria, and Nigeria.

“Though the race officially begins now, it is on record that Governor Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest. He has demonstrated this again by being the first to pay for the forms.

“We urge delegates and indeed all Nigerians to shun divisive narratives in the interest of the nation and choose the best of the lot. We have no doubt that our tested and trusted National Working Committee members will put the interest of the party and that of Nigeria first in their activities around the process that will throw up the next flagbearer of the APC.”

According to her, the last few months have witnessed persistent calls by different youth, women, and professional groups across Nigeria for the Kogi State governor to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“With Senator Jonathan Zwingina as the Chairman of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, and Hafsat Abiola-Costello as the Director-General, the tone is set for Hope to be actualized for Nigerians in 2023″, the campaign organization said.