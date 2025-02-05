2023 Bayelsa LP governorship candidate joins APC

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Bayelsa State in the 2023 election, Udengs Eradiri, on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state capital, formally joined the All Progressives Congress.

He said President Bola Tinubu is behind the projects in his Agudama/Ekpetiama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Eradiri, who registered for the APC in Ward 10 Constituency 2, Yenagoa LGA, said President Tinubu through the Dr. Samuel Ogbuku-led Niger Delta Development Commission gave his community potable water, shore protection, solar lights, and a one kilometre road.

He said besides his community, almost all the communities in the Niger Delta have benefited from the operation light-up Niger Delta project and other interventionist programmes of the NDDC.

He said the Tinubu’s government through the NDDC have also promised to carry out other projects such as the remodelling of the secondary school and a quality lodge for members of the National Youth Service Corps in his community.

Eradiri, who was received by a crowd of residents and APC members in his ward, said through the Tantita Security Services Limited and the NDDC backed by Tinubu, the Niger Delta region had experienced peace and steady progress in its infrastructural development.

For instance, he said recently the President signed the Maritime University, Okerenkoko Bill into law and the bill establishing the University of Technology and Environment in Ogoni, saying they would help to deepen the already existing peace in the region.

He said gradually and steadily, President Tinubu was addressing the injustices and marginalisation suffered by the region over the years.

Besides, Eradiri said Tinubu’s government had given Bayelsa State the Head of Service, Minister of Petroleum and Managing Director of the NDDC.

He further observed that through the Ministry of Petroleum led by Minister Heineken Lokpobiri, there had been consistent increase in oil production.

The former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa State further observed the tremendous progress in the ongoing construction of the East-West Road.

He said the road had witnessed better attention in the Tinubu’s government through the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, than during other past administrations.

Eradiri said with all the contributions of Tinubu in his community and the Niger Delta through Tantita, the NDDC and the Ministry of Petroleum, it was only reasonable for him to join Tinubu and work with him in the APC to ensure the success of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the President meant well for the Niger Delta and the country and called on his teeming supporters and all stakeholders in the region to work with the President.

He commended all APC faithful in Bayelsa for warmly receiving him in the party and vowed to work with all the party stakeholders to reposition it in the state and the country.

Eradiri said: “In my community, we have a water project done by the APC government, shore protection being done by the APC government, solar light, and one kilometre road.

“The APC government has also promised to carry out other projects like corpers’ lodge and renovation of our secondary school.

“The best thing to do to thank such leadership is to join them and work for the success of the party.

“For me, President Tinubu is one man I have admired since I was young and this will provide me the opportunity to learn from him and work with him to ensure that he succeeds.

“In 2006 when we attended the PRONACO meetings in Lagos, he was one man who believed in a restructured Nigeria.

“I supported the PRONACO movement and partook in it.

“I think that this is the best time to work with him.

“The Tinubu government gave us Head of Service, Minister of Petroleum and the NDDC.

“His government has ensured the light up of the Niger Delta, which has reduced crime to its barest minimum.

” Tinubu government is behind the Tantita project that has seen many young people in the Niger engaged because of the pipeline surveillance that has ensured the growth in the production of oil and reduction of crime in the Niger Delta.

“There is no other way to say thank you than to join the government that is doing well.

“The government is talking about tax reforms that will go a long way to bring about seriousness in governance and curb laziness.

“It will bring innovation and creativity as states and local governments will begin to work harder and such will provide jobs for young people and engender growth and development.

“I see that the government has a lot to offer Nigeria and I won’t be an onlooker.

“I want to participate and contribute to it.

“I want to be part of those that participated in the revival and reorganisation of the country.”

