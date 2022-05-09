2023: Bauchi Gov pledges to abide by PDP zoning decision

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has pledged to abide by the party’s decision on zoning its presidential ticket.

Addressing newsmen after meeting with Niger PDP delegates in Minna Monday, Mohammed said political offices zoning is in the party’s Constitution.

He said it was designed to ensure equity and justice and to devolve power between the Federating entities.

“We believe in the supremacy of the party and zoning can only reinforce us if done by the party. We will accept wherever it is zoned to.

“I don’t have a problem with zoning and I don’t see it as a problem.

“It’s a formula brought to bring devolution of power between the federating entities. It is the only way and means to ensure equity and justice,’’ he said.

Mohammed said his visit to Niger was to sell his candidature to party elders and to Nigerians, stressing that he would abide by whatever decision the party came up with.

Governor Mohammed is the opposition PDP presidential aspirant.