2023: Atiku vows to help PDP wrestle power from APC in Niger State

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has vowed to do all within his capacity to ensure that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Atiku made the promise in Minna, the Niger State capital while on a private visit and later engaged in a closed door meeting with former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his hilltop mansion in Minna.

The former VP, Tuesday, after the closed door meeting briefly addressed the State’s PDP stalwarts led by its Chairman, Bar. Tanko Beji and the state working committee members.

In his remark, Atiku called on PDP members in the state to unite and work harder to takeover Government in the next election.

The former VP restated that he would give the State’s PDP all necessary support to ensure that it emerged the winner from the Governorship election in the North central State.