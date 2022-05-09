2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President, said he would recruit more men and women into the security agencies as part of efforts at fighting insecurity in the country if elected as president in 2023.

Atiku, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this on Sunday night in Akure during a consultation meeting with delegates and leaders of the party.

He also promised to procure more equipment for the Police, adding that provision of more personnel and equipment to the security agencies was one of the best ways out of the present security challenges.

He appreciated the people of Ondo State for trusting him and voting for him as the candidate of PDP in the 2019 election.

Atiku urged the delegates to vote for him at the party’s primary slated for May 28.

“My number one priority is to unify the people of this country. How do I unify the people of this country? I will be fair to every part of this country.

“I will give a sense of belonging to every part of this country. Every part of this country will feel they are part of this country.

“It is that unity that will enable us again to live as one nation, one people under God.

“Every part of this country is dealing with one aspect of insecurity or the other, I will be very tough on law and order.

”I will increase the number of policemen in this country. I will equip them, I will also increase the number of the armed forces, equip them very well, just like we did from 1999 to 2015.

“It is only when you secure the country, there is peace, there is law and order, you can deal with economic challenges,” he said.

The former vice-president also said he would provide adequate funding for education, saying “education is key to everything”.

“We can only achieve this, if you as delegates, support me and I win the nomination, and I go ahead to win the election.

“Atiku Abubakar is a household name in Ondo State, that is why you gave me over 35,000 vote margin in the last election. You deserve the best in this country,” he said.

The aspirant dismissed insinuations in some quarters that he was not strong enough to lead the country, stating that he has been travelling across the Southwestern states by road to meet delegates in the last couple of days.

Atiku also said he would support devolving more powers to states and local government so that they could deal with their problems effectively.

Speaking, Ondo State PDP Chairman, Hon. Fatai Adams, assured Atiku that the state delegates would “compensate” him with their votes.