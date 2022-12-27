2023: Atiku/Obi campaign posters emerge, LP coalition speaks

A strongly worded reaction has followed the emergence of a poster bearing the pictures of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in Bauchi State.

The reaction came from a coalition of supporters of Obi and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Ahmed Datti, on Monday.

The supporters, at a news conference, dissociated themselves from the campaign poster, which had Abubakar as presidential candidate and Obi as running mate.

Speaking with newsmen in Bauchi on Monday, the Chairman of Obidatti Coalition, Elder Musa Abel, said in a written statement: “The attention of the Coalition of Obidatti Support groups in Bauchi State has been drawn to a deliberate misinformation campaign carried out by some persons who are bent on misdirecting teeming Obidients in Bauchi State.

“It is aimed at frustrating the obvious victory of HE Peter Obi at the Presidential Election.

“This is an attempt at taking advantage of the popularity of HE Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and aligning him with a different party to our detriment.

“They claim that these were 2019 posters and the persons who placed them were not aware that HE Peter Obi is no more in the PDP, which calls for serious concern.

“Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Ahmed Datti are soaring in popularity as Nigerians are clamouring for genuine turnaround.

“We call on our teeming support groups to intensify mobilisation and sensitization of the campaign, especially at the grassroots as we consolidate on our gains.”





