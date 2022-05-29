2023: Atiku Foundation tells Nigerians to expect a better deal in 12 months

Following his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s humanitarian group, Atiku Care Foundation has assured Nigerians of a better deal, exactly a year from now.

The Foundation Director of Media and Publicity, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made the promise in a statement issued Sunday.

The statement said: “Exactly a year from today, on May 29, 2023, Nigerians should look forward to a fresh deal, a brand new president that would usher in peace and prosperity for the nation.

“We have succeeded in phase one by getting the best presidential candidate for the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Phase two will be another success by God’s grace.

“Nigerians will speak with one voice at the polls. It will be Atiku all the way and we are patiently looking forward to that”.

It explained that the Director General of the Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas has already given instructions to all the state chapters of the foundation to begin massive mobilization at the grassroots across all geo-political zones of the country.