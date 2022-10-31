2023: Atiku Care Foundation pledges to facilitate  remodelling of 100-yr old Kano Alabattoir 

As part of the Atiku Care Foundation’s strive to galvanize and harness votes for its principal at the 2023 polls, a team from the Foundation Monday visited the 100 years old Abattoir in the ancient city of Kano in the bid to identify areas of human importance for revitalization under the Atiku’s Presidency.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Foundation Amb. Aliyu Bin Abbas promised to facilitate the remodeling of the slaughterhouse at the Abattoir to a modern and world class facility within the first 100 days of Atiku Abubakar’s presidency, considering its relevance to human health and hygiene.

During the visit, the DG met with the Sarkin Fawa Kano, Alh. Alin Muli who was ably represented by his Secretary, Chairman National Butchers Association of Nigeria, Alh Shehu Malanta.

The butchers in separate remarks, appreciated the visit, while praying for God to give the country a caring leader in 2023.

Others who warmly welcomed the Atiku Care Foundation DG and his team, were, Alh Muntari D/Zungura and a host of other top notch in the business.