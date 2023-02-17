2023: Army chief tasks personnel on discipline, professional conduct

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has directed officers and soldiers to ensure discipline and professionalism during the 2023 general elections.

Yahaya gave the directive at the grand finale of Army Headquarters Garrison 2023 Annual Physical Efficiency Test (APET) Friday in Abuja.

The COAS, represented by the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army), Maj.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, urged them to show professionalism and patriotism in conducting “Operation Safe Conduct” geared at ensuring peaceful elections.

He said that the personnel were expected to provide needed support for the Nigeria Police to ensure safe and secure environment for the success of the elections.

Yahaya explained that the annual physical efficiency test was part of activities of the Nigerian army which involved capacity building, training and operations to ensure efficiency of personnel.

According to him, without physical fitness, soldiers will not be able to perform their constitutional task.

“All personnel must conduct themselves very well to provide the needed assistant to the Nigeria police that are constitutionally responsible for the conduct of this exercise.

“So, we are ready to provide the needed support to the police during the elections,” he said.

The COAS also urged all personnel to remain resolute and dedicated to their assigned responsibilities as enshrined in the constitution.

The annual PET is designed to assess the state of physical fitness of army personnel in different departments and units.