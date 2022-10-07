2023 Appropriation Bill: FG to borrow N5 trillion to settle salary

Irrespective of outstanding debt, the Federal Government FG has made provision to borrow more, so as to be able to pay civil servants’ salaries of N5 trillion in 2023 budget .

This is part of President Muhammadu’s submissions Friday while presenting the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly, NASS.

Buhari faulted critics on borrowing, saying that the country’s debt profile was “cautious”.

The Eagleonline has reported that Buhari presented a N20.5 trillion budget to the joint session of NASS in Abuja.

President Buhari indicated that based on the reality on ground, FG will borrow N8.8 trillion to fund the budget and spend about N6.31 trillion to service debts, N3.6 trillion for Petrol subsidy which he declared is no longer sustainable.

The budget as presented is at the deficit of N10.78 trillion.