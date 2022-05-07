2023: APP zones governorship ticket to Abia North senatorial district, vows to rescue state from PDP misrule

Ahead of the primaries and main general elections in 2023, the Abia State chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APP), has announced the zoning of its gubernatorial seat ticket to Abia North Senatorial district of the state.

The party leadership also zoned its Deputy Governorship seat ticket to the Umunneato extraction of Abia central senatorial district, while the office of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly is zoned to Ukwa bloc in Abia south district.

Mascot Uzor Kalu, the Abia leader of the APP, and former APC House of Representatives aspirant during the last bye-election for Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Umuahia, the state capital.

He also stated that the APP has a working document on the zoning of Abia state governorship seat for the next twenty years, maintaining that the party has come to rescue the Abia people from shackles of bad governance and irresponsive leadership of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state.

Kalu, who was also a former Chief of Staff to the Abia Governor, also hinted that the formation of APP is shrouded on equity, justice and fairness, as these basic ideologies compelled the leadership of the party in Abia state to make clear pronouncement on its zoning arrangement regarding the elective offices.

His words, “APP is coming to rescue Abians in 2023. It is important we support them to succeed. It is a party of equity, justice and fairness.”

In another development, a governorship hopeful on the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Abia state, Dr Alex Otti, has emphasized on the urgent need of peace and stability in the state chapter of the APC ahead of the main general election in 2023.

Otti spoke during an interview with journalists on Friday, on the heels of the current situation in Abia chapter of the APC, especially as activities leading to the general election gather momentum.

He called on party leaders, stakeholders and teeming supporters at all levels in the state, who entertain fears about the fate of the party as a result of unhealthy developments to remain calm and confident, assuring that the challenges bedeviling the party currently would be resolved in the best interest of the progressive party in the state.