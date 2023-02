2023: Apostle Suleman advises Nigerians to protect their votes

A renowned Nigerian Clergy and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has advised Nigerians to protect their votes during the 2023 general elections.

The clergy man gave the advice via his official Twitter handle, made available to newsmen by a media rapporteur, Seunmanuel Faleye.

The Apostle equally encouraged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the protection of the votes becomes necessary in order to avoid rigging and other manipulation on the election result.

Suleman said that Nigerians must go out en-mass to their polling units across the country, cast their votes and wait for the votes to be counted and the results transmitted.

He said that they must be vigilant and ensure that they take photograph and record every moments at polling stations as evidences in the case of manipulation.

“This coming election will be a deciding factor for generations unborn, we have never had it so terrible, especially this past few weeks.

“Go to your polling unit and vote, wait for it to be counted, get it all captured and recorded, let’s see how they can lie to us with figures” the cleric charged.