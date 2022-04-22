2023: APGA faction constitutes strategic ad-hoc committee on polls victory

Chief Edozie Njoku-led factional National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has set up an ad hoc committee to formulate strategies to ensure that the party wins the 2023 General Elections across the country.

APGA disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of the NWC meeting and read by the National Administrative Secretary of the faction, Okoro Benedict, in Abuja Friday.

Benedict said following the Supreme Court and Federal High Court judgments on the party, the NWC met and deliberated on a wide range of issues, particularly the recent judicial pronouncements on the party.

He recalled that on April 6, 2022, the Federal High Court, Abuja affirmed the Owerri Convention of May 31, 2019 as the authentic convention.

“The NWC called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the party executives that emerged at Owerri Convention of May 31, 2019, which produced Njoku as APGA National Chairman.”

He said that the party leaders were also working to unite all members of the party across the federation for victory in 2023 general elections.

“We also resolved that for the sake of peace and genuine reconciliation, the party executives of the following states stand dissolved.

“The states are, Kwara, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi.

“An ad hoc Committee is hereby set up to formulate strategies to ensure that APGA sweeps the 2023 General Elections across the federation, “he said.

He said that following the judgments, the NWC at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on National Chairman, Njoku, especially his conciliatory leadership style.

Benedict said that the NWC also enjoined APGA members to seize the opportunity of the ongoing INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The communiqué was jointly signed by Benedict; APGA Deputy National Chairman North, Alhaji Adamu Danjuma Musa; Deputy National Chairman South, Hon. Freedom Okwuchukwu; and National Secretary; Muyideen Imam.

National Legal Adviser, Hamman Ghide; National Welfare Officer, Alhaji Mustapha Rabiu; National Vice Chairman Southeast, Tony Uche Ezekwelu; and National Vice Chairman Southwest, Hon. Camaru Lateef Ogidan

Others are National Vice Chairman South South, Chief Jonathan Osigho; National Vice Chairman North Central, Hon. Leonard Auta; and National Youth Leader, Hon. Chuks Nwoga.