2023: APGA attacks detractors, insists Ozonkpu Victor Oye remains its National Chair , by Chijindu Emeruwa 

The National Publicity Secretary of the opposition All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Barrister Tex Okechukwu, has frowned at the undemocratic activities of those he termed as faceless individuals, to distract the party leadership and the members across the country in the ongoing electioneering processes for the forthcoming general election in 2023.

The complaint comes against the backdrop of claims in a viral online media report on the purported resignation of APGA National Chair, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, following a High court ruling that allegedly affirmed Chief Edozie Njoku, as the authentic national chairman of the party.

Okechukwu, while dismissing the rumour in many quarters, in a release issued Saturday, described as unfortunate and false, the intrusive propaganda orchestrated by some faceless meddlesome interlopers that Oye has stepped down as the national chairman of the party.

He noted that was most unfortunate and obvious evidence that the writer could not even interpret the ruling of the court that struck out the suit, insisting that the claim was merely designed to distract APGA faithfuls who are undergoing their screening for the 2023 elections.

Okechukwu further maintained that Oye remained the national chairman of the party and has never for once stepped down.

“They have also failed to resonate that thr APGA national Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Oye is currently superintending the screening of aspirants for the 2023 elections.

“I here state categorically that the publication is false and unfounded. Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye is still the national chairman of APGA and did not did not step down.

“Don’t be decieved by these faceless, slothful loafing politicians who are baseless and without any known political party or ideology.

“The national chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Oye is used to their antics and remains focused and unruffled by all that”, APGA spokesman submitted.