The All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State says it was poised to wrest political power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this at a meeting, tagged: “Unity, Peace and Progress,” on Thursday in Abakaliki.

The minister said that APC in the state would hoist its flag at the Ebonyi State Government House in 2023 and urged party faithful to unite to achieve a common destiny.

Onu noted that the party could surmount any challenge if united by a common bond and thanked leaders for burying their differences in the interest of the party.

He said: “If we work together as a party, there is no mountain we cannot climb and I want to assure you that it is very important that we do so.

“APC will take over power in the state and we are going to hoist our party’s flag in the Government House by 2023.

“All we need do is come together and remain united.”

The minister said the APC-led Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had done a lot to rewrite the country’s ugly past.

Onu said that road infrastructure, security, youth empowerment and job creation had received boost under the Buhari administration.

He said the South East geopolitical zone had benefitted from the President’s developmental strides and called on party faithful in Ebonyi State and the zone to continue their support for the president.

Onu explained that the Enugu/Onitsha, Enugu/Port Harcourt and other major roads in the zone under rehabilitation were at various levels of completion.

The Minister applauded Buhari for the speedy work going on at the second Niger bridge as well as the completion of renovation work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

He said: “The administration of Buhari remembers you, the administration remembers South East and we have seen that projects that were not completed for 16 years under PDP, some have been completed and many are in the process of completion.

“The Zik’s Mausoleum started many years ago and abandoned was completed by this administration and today we virtually have a brand new airport with a runway that is one of the best in the country that can take any aircraft.

“Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway abandoned for many years and turned into a farmland is almost completed, while the Umuahia Federal Medical Centre has been upgraded to world class standard with state-of-the art medical equipment.”

Eze Nwachukwu, an APC chieftain, while briefing newsmen after the meeting, said it was aimed at strengthening the party in the state after its poor outing in the 2019 general election.

Nwachukwu said the meeting addressed bickering and other crises that rocked it after the 2019 elections.

He added that the reconciliation would make APC stronger and better repositioned to win elections in the state by 2023.

He said: “From today all bickering, all factions have been buried for us to move forward as we strategise to win elections in 2023.”

He appealed to members to eschew all forms of anti party activities, stressing that the party would deal with anybody caught engaging in acts capable of undermining the party in the state.

The chairman frowned at the alleged marginalisation of APC members in the distribution of federal incentives coming to the state and appealed to Buhari to appoint a presidential liaison officer for the state.