2023: APC youths want Gov. Bello’s CPS as Deputy Governor to Bago

As permutations rage, Christian Youths in Niger state have called on the next Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Umar Bago to ensure a female candidate is selected as Deputy to the Governorship flag bearer of the party.

In a statement signed by Joshua Nmadu, Joseph Tsado, Coordinator and Secretary of the Concerned Christian APC Youth and made available to Journalists in Minna, they also called on the Party, Stakeholders and all Christians to throw their support for Mary Noel Berje, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as Deputy Governor.

According to them “the role of women in governance has been a debate and women need to be considered to actualize the 35 percent affirmation Bill which has fallen on deaf ears.

“We are calling on the APC Governorship Candidate to take the bull by the horns and make history in Niger state by selecting a female to serve as his running mate in the forthcoming general elections.

“We Christian Youths in APC hereby endorse Mary Noel Berje for the office of Deputy Governor and as running mate to Hon Umar Bago”.

The statement further stated that the youths are poised to mobilize beyond Christian communities for delivering the Bago/Mary’s ticket ín 2023.