2023: APC vows to wrestle power from PDP in Taraba

Chairman, Taraba State’s chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, said the party had put every machinery in place to wrestle power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

El-Sudi made the declaration Wednesday while welcoming members of the state Congress/Screening Committee for the House of Assembly in Jalingo, the capital city.

The Sen. Abdulahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had inaugurated screening committees for the Houses of Assembly aspirants at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He said that the PDP had already played to the hands of the APC, expressing confidence that his party would emerge victoriously.

El-Sudi assured the committee of an adequate and secured environment for them to carry out the national assignment successfully.

The chairman solicited the cooperation of all aspirants and party leaders in ensuring that the committee carried out its assignment without hitches.

In his remark, Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, urged the party members to unite and cooperate, to achieve its national assignment.

Mohammed, who led a seven-man committee, assured that the assignment would be carried out according to the laid down rules of the party.