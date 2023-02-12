2023: APC, Tinubu will fail in Rivers – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Sunday, said the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike will only cause trouble for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate.

The primate said APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State.

Ayodele, in a statement by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, disclosed that Wike is toying with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

“APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail.

“Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary.’’

He also expressed doubt in the Independent National Electoral Commission, over the conduct of credible elections.

He further disclosed foreseeing fraud by the electoral body.

“INEC must be up and doing in this election, lots of hanky-panky games will happen in the commission. I am worried about INEC electronic transmission and BVAS issues.

“There could be means of using the device negatively if some officials of the commission compromise.

“There are cabals that want to frustrate the efforts of INEC, they are not interested in the success of this election,” he said.