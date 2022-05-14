2023: APC sets to inaugurate aspirants screening committees

The ruling All Progressives Congress is inaugurating the screening committees for its House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship aspirants today.

The screening exercise is slated to be held at various designated centres in Abuja.

A statement by the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu in Abuja indicated that the Chairmen and Secretaries of the committees will be inaugurated by 12 noon, while the screening exercise would begin immediately at various centres.

Aspirants for the House of Representatives will be screened at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja while Senatorial and governorship aspirants will have their exercise carried out at Fraser Suites, Central Business District, Abuja.

The exercise will last for two days.

The statement is however silent on the inauguration of the committees for the screening of House of Assembly and presidential aspirants, the venue and time.

The adjusted schedule of activities and timetable for 2023 indicated that the screening of all the aspirants for all the elective offices will be carried out by May 14th and 15th.

A highly placed source at the Directorate of Organization of the party however said that security implications are being factored into deciding the venue for the presidential screening while that of the House of Assembly aspirants will hold at the state level.

The publication of the screening exercise is expected to be released today.